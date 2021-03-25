Every so often over the past few years, Rihanna says something or writes something on social media that gets fans excited about the possibility of new music. Now she has made yet another comment that suggests new music could be on the way soon.

Rihanna’s most recent album, 2016’s Anti, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, a milestone that Rihanna observed on social media. Rihanna shared a fan-made video that showed off some clips from the Anti era as well as a recent tweet from Chart Data, which notes, “@rihanna’s ‘ANTI’ has now spent 5 full years on the Billboard 200. First album by a black female artist to reach this milestone in the chart’s history.” In the comments, somebody suggested, “celebrate by releasing a song !!” Rihanna decided to get fans excited with her response: “I think I should [soon emoji].” She added, “just 1 tho lol.”

.@rihanna's 'ANTI' has now spent 5 full years on the Billboard 200. First album by a black female artist to reach this milestone in the chart's history. — chart data (@chartdata) March 23, 2021

Rihanna trends on Twitter after saying she might release a new song soon: “I think I should 🔜 …. just 1 tho lol” pic.twitter.com/8jm3vvwv8R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2021

There’s hope for new Rihanna beyond this. Back in December, she suggested that she wanted to devote some serious energy to her music in 2021, saying, “2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control, though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.”