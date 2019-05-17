Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last time we saw Halsey, she was joining BTS in their video for “Boy With Luv,” a pastel-colored clip for an upbeat and happy track. Now, she has shared the video for her new song, “Nightmare,” and it’s decidedly cut from a different cloth. It’s a mile-a-minute clip which sees Halsey fronting a punk band, getting into street fights, having her mugshot taken, and otherwise showing off her rebellious spirit. The video also features Cara Delevingne and Debbie Harry.

Lyrically, the song delivers a message of female empowerment and autonomy, like when she sings, “No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth / And I’ma let you speak if you just let me breathe / I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead / Lettin’ a man tell me what I should do in my bed.”

Halsey explained the inspiration behind the song on Twitter, writing, “Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it. This song is about you, for you.”

imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it. this song is about you, for you.

🖤 — h (@halsey) May 17, 2019

The video also has some fans believing they’ve figured out the title and approximate release date of Halsey’s next album. There are multiple shots where Halsey and others hold up newspapers titled Manic, and elsewhere, she holds a sign that shows the date “10-2019,” so some have interpreted that as Halsey revealing her next album is called Manic, and that it will be out in October. Her last album came out in 2017, so she’s definitely due for another.

Halsey's new album, speculated to be titled "MANIC", is rumored to be released in October 2019, after it was teaser in her #HalseyNightmare video! Who's ready? 💙 pic.twitter.com/bK48WQXXyP — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) May 17, 2019

Watch Halsey’s “Nightmare” video above.