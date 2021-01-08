Thanks to the beautiful work of social media, RMR saw his breakout moment arrive in 2020 thanks to the overnight success of his “Rascal” single. Fast forward almost a full year and the enigmatic act is back with new music for fans. His latest release comes in the form of his new “Her Honeymoon” video.

In the cinematic effort, RMR takes viewers on a journey through broken love and betrayal. It begins with him and his lover sitting at opposite ends of the couch as the singer details the failing aspects of their relationship. The “Dealer” singer departs their house to run a few errands and his partner uses the opportunity to betray him and steal a briefcase that holds his true identity. She quickly departs the house to meet up with a man in a quiet location, but this is where the plot twist comes in.

RMR pauses the ongoing narrative to let viewers know that he was unsure how he wanted the new visual to end, so he opted to show them three different conclusions. The first finds her selling his identity to the man she meets up with while the second depicts a deal-gone-wrong that results in the woman shooting the man in self-defense. The last scenario presents the deal in which his identity is supposed to be sold as one RMR setup the woman and catch her in her act of treason. After things go left, she rushes home all to find the singer standing at the door furious at what she attempted to do to him.

The video arrives after RMR dropped off his debut project, Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art, last summer. The nine-track effort was an impressive intro that showed plenty of promise thanks to features from Westside Gun, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Future.

You can watch the RMR’s new video above.

