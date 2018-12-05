Robyn Has A Hazy Nightclub Dance Party In Her ‘Honey’ Video

12.05.18 46 mins ago

Robyn’s “Honey” has been a long time coming. An early version of the song appeared in an episode of the HBO series Girls last year, and the finished version was finally released this year as the title track of her new album. Now the saga is finally complete, as she has just shared a video for the track.

The clip has some parallels to her 2011 video for “Call Your Girlfriend,” from her 2010 album Body Talk. Like that video, this one was also directed by Max Vitali. The “Call Your Girlfriend” video features Robyn dancing in a room by herself, and while this one is focused on dancing as well, it approaches it differently by instead depicting Robyn in a hazy club full of people, all in slow motion.

Robyn previously said of the album, “[Honey is] this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good. I danced a lot when I was making it. I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Watch Robyn’s video for “Honey” above, and read our review of Honey here.

Honey is out now via Konichiwa Records/Interscope Records. Get it here.

