Robyn’s New York City Concert Sparked An Impromptu Subway Dance Party

03.09.19 1 hour ago

Philip Cosores

Robyn headlined a sold-out concert in Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Following the performance, hundreds of fans were waiting to return home on the city’s Subway.

Waiting for a train in New York can be an extremely unfun experience, especially as the MTA struggles with upkeep and improveent. But Robyn fans made the most of it when an impromptu dance party was sparked at the A train platform at 34th St.

One fan began playing “Hang With Me” off Robyn’s 2010 album Body Talk and gradually the whole crowd joined in, jumping, dancing, and singing in unison to the Swedish pop star’s music. Watch video footage of fans singing to “Hang With Me.”

“Dancing On My Own” also garnered an equally joyful display of commuter camaraderie.

Around The Web

TAGSNEW YORK CITYrobyn

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP