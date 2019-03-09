Philip Cosores

Robyn headlined a sold-out concert in Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Following the performance, hundreds of fans were waiting to return home on the city’s Subway.

Waiting for a train in New York can be an extremely unfun experience, especially as the MTA struggles with upkeep and improveent. But Robyn fans made the most of it when an impromptu dance party was sparked at the A train platform at 34th St.

One fan began playing “Hang With Me” off Robyn’s 2010 album Body Talk and gradually the whole crowd joined in, jumping, dancing, and singing in unison to the Swedish pop star’s music. Watch video footage of fans singing to “Hang With Me.”

. @robynkonichiwa afterparty on the A train platform pic.twitter.com/NfupHA9b5o — Stacey Anderson (@staceykanderson) March 9, 2019

“Dancing On My Own” also garnered an equally joyful display of commuter camaraderie.