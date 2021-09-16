Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports, And Entertainment Launches Its First Back-To-School Merch Collection

Last summer, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation brand launched its School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment at Long Island University in order to “educate the next generation of industry changemakers.” The partnership is designed to grant undergraduate students opportunities to work in the music, sports, and entertainment industries, offering degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship & production, as well as sports management. Today, in honor of the upcoming fall semester, the school has released its first official merchandise collection, with proceeds going to the HOPE Scholarship program.

The collection is available via the university’s student-operated store and online, featuring everything from beach towels to water bottles, as well as the usual assortment of apparel such as hats, hoodies, shorts, socks, sweatpants, and t-shirts. According to a press release, additional options will be added in the future.

Roc Nation’s Hope Scholars are selected from freshmen based in New York determined by need, while the school also offers other scholarships based on GPA. When the school first launched, Long Island University President Dr. Kimberly Cline was quoted, “Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success.”

Check out some of the options below.