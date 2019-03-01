Getty Image

While America certainly boasts its own high-profile music festivals, its European cousins seem to consistently produce the most impressive lineups. Along with massive entities like Primavera Sound, Mad Cool, and Glastonbury, Belgium’s Rock Werchter has emerged in recent years as one of the peaks of the form, offering up a glut of headliners for its annual summer event. And 2019 will be no different for the festival, as it has announced its full lineup today and it is predictably stacked.

Headlining the festival, which takes place from June 27-30 at Werchter Park, will be Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons, Tool, P!NK, Muse, and The Cure, while the impressive undercard will include Robyn, The 1975, Janelle Monae, Kylie, Brockhampton, Weezer, The Blaze, New Order, Underworld, Greta Van Fleet, King Princess, Strand Of Oaks, Kurt Vile, Masego, and Foxing. The lineup has slowly been unveiled over the past couple months, but with its completion today, Belgium can proudly proclaim to have one of the top booked festivals in the world. It’s quite a feat.

Tickets for Rock Werchter are currently on sale via the festival’s website. Check out the complete lineup on the event poster below, and then start booking your travel because Belgium is lovely in the summer.