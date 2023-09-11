Chart-topping recording artist Rod Wave is gearing up to release his heavily anticipated fifth album, Nostalgia, this Friday, September 15. Just days before it’s set to debut on streaming platforms, Rod has announced that he will end his year with a nationwide supporting tour.
Beginning next month, fans can catch Rod performing live at one or more of the 35-city tour stops. Opening night for the Nostalgia Tour is scheduled for October 19 at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic will join him on the road as featured acts.
Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour fan pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, September 12. Each venue on the tour will open up its pre-sale on Wednesday, September 13. General ticket sales start on Thursday, September 14. All sales begin at 10 am local time. View the tour schedule below. Find more information here.
10/19 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/26 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/07 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
11/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/18 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL
11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
11/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
12/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
12/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/17 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live
12/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena