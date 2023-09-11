Chart-topping recording artist Rod Wave is gearing up to release his heavily anticipated fifth album, Nostalgia, this Friday, September 15. Just days before it’s set to debut on streaming platforms, Rod has announced that he will end his year with a nationwide supporting tour.

Beginning next month, fans can catch Rod performing live at one or more of the 35-city tour stops. Opening night for the Nostalgia Tour is scheduled for October 19 at Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic will join him on the road as featured acts.

Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour fan pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, September 12. Each venue on the tour will open up its pre-sale on Wednesday, September 13. General ticket sales start on Thursday, September 14. All sales begin at 10 am local time. View the tour schedule below. Find more information here.

10/19 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/26 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/07 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

11/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/18 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/17 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live

12/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena