G Herbo has pled guilty to federal wire fraud charges in Massachusetts and may face up to 20 years in prison as a result, according to the Chicago Tribune. Herbo was accused of using stolen IDs to purchase over $1 million worth of luxury items and services over a four-year period, including private flights, vacations, and even “designer puppies.” He also allegedly lied to federal agents about his activities, denying a friendship with another defendant. Although Herb initially pled not guilty to both sets of charges, it looks like he’s changed his tune in exchange for a lighter sentence.

According to the Tribune, wire fraud carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, but thanks to his plea and federal sentencing guidelines, he’ll probably serve between two and three years in prison. Among the evidence collected are text messages between Herb and Antonio Strong, who Herb previously said he didn’t know, conspiring to “finesse” hotel rooms and purchase a pair of Yorkshire terrier puppies from a breeder in Michigan. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Herb must pay $140,000 in restitution to various alleged victims, including $10,458 to the breeder.

Herbo’s legal troubles continue; earlier this month, he was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place; in that case, he paid bond a day later.