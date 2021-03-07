Following a rather short-lived beef with his label, Rod Wave is ready to release some new music to his fans. The Florida rapper took to Instagram to announce that his upcoming project, Soulfly, will arrive at the end of the month. He shared the news in a post that displayed the project’s tracklist, which presents 19 songs for listeners to enjoy, as well as newly-released merch and photos from what can be assumed is an upcoming music video. Soulfly will also be a predominantly solo effort outside of a lone guest appearance from Chicago rapper, Polo G.

It was just a little over a month ago that the Florida native put his label, Alamo Records, on blast for apparently not paying him. In a post to his Instagram story, he said, “P*ssy ass label playing wit a n**** sh*t I ain’t dropping sh*t f*ck ya pay me. Y’all wanna album ask @alamorecords.” Just a few days later he apologized for the post and revealed that everything was “cool” now with his label.

You can check out the announcement above and the tracklist below.

1. “Soul Fly (Intro)”

2. “Gone Till November”

3. “Blame On You”

4. “Don’t Forget”

5. “Tombstone”

6. “All I Got”

7. “Richer” Feat. Polo G

8. “Street Runner”

9. “Pillz & Billz”

10. “How The Game Do”

11. “Shock Da World”

12. “What’s Love?? (Interlude)”

13. “OMDB”

14. “Invisible Scar”

15. “Calling”

16. “Sneaky Links”

17. “Believe Me”

18. “Moving On”

19. “Changing (Outro)”

Soulfly is out 3/26 via Alamo Records.