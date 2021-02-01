Record label drama has long been part and parcel of the recording industry (Rule #4080 seemingly always applies) but in recent years, more artists have been increasingly vocal about their corporate issues thanks to the advent of social media. Artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion have taken their business partners to task while others, like Jersey boy Russ, have extolled the virtues of remaining independent and accepting greater risks for greater rewards.

The latest artist to take his label grievances online is Rod Wave, the gospel-infused St. Petersburg, Florida rapper whose heartfelt debut project Ghetto Gospel and its follow-up Pray 4 Love made him an instant favorite online and a 2020 XXL Freshman. The husky Floridian posted a screenshot of the cover for his next album Hard Times to his Instagram Story, adding text that read, “P*ssy ass label playing wit a n**** sh*t I ain’t dropping sh*t f*ck ya pay me. Y’all wanna album ask @alamorecords.”

He’s been signed to Alamo Records since 2018 behind several well-received mixtapes released a year prior. While it’s unclear just what his dispute with the Interscope-backed imprint could be, other artists who’ve struggled with their labels in the past have cited publishing splits, creative control, and management/representation. Other artists signed to the gritty, streets-focused Alamo include 03 Greedo, Comethazine, Lil Durk, Smokepurpp, and Wifisfuneral.