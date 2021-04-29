Roddy Ricch Refuses To Snitch In 42 Dugg’s Fiery ‘4 Da Gang’ Video

Grammy-winning Compton native comes through with the assist on emerging Detroit rapper 42 Dugg’s new song, “4 Da Gang.” The track, which combines an uptempo, Detroit grunge rap beat with an eyebrow-raising sample of “No One Like You” from German rock band Scorpion, finds the two rappers contemplating loyalty to their respective crews — and flexing on haters, naturally.

The video reflects those sentiments, opening with Roddy facing questions from authorities and refusing to give up Dugg. Dugg, who’s hiding out in a trailer at a nearby junkyard, arranges to have the agents ambushed by the redneck denizens, which include ski-masked little girls and the elderly bearded manager. The agents wind up in the trunk of their own car while Dugg and Roddy rap in front of a burning Confederate flag.

“4 Da Gang” makes Roddy the latest established rapper to lend the up-and-coming 42 Dugg a leg up, after Lil Baby and fellow Detroiter Big Sean also featured him on their songs “We Paid” and “Friday Night Cypher,” respectively. Dugg also popped up on breakout Louisville rapper EST Gee’s 2020 album, I Still Don’t Feel Nun.

The video for “We Paid” was the subject of a police investigation after a shooting during filming, which led to Sacramento rapper OMB Peezy being arrested.

Watch 42 Dugg’s “4 Da Gang” video featuring Roddy Ricch above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.