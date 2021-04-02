Roddy Ricch has been fairly quiet since dropping his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, at the end of 2019. Luckily for the Compton native, the music from the project did all the talking for him as it became one of the most popular albums of 2020 thanks to efforts in particular like “The Box,” which tallied 11 weeks at No. 1 on the singles chart.

While the wait continues for his sophomore album, the rapper has slowly emerged from his cave. His last appearance finds him working alongside 42 Dugg on their “4 Da Gang” collaboration. The track is a rambunctious effort that is sure to have you rocking out to the guitar-heavy production, which samples Scoprions’ 1982 track, “No One Like You.”

Prior to the track’s release, Roddy stopped by the 2021 Grammy Awards stage to give an epic performance of “The Box,” which also nabbed a few nominations at the show. A scary moment for fans of the rapper occurred earlier this year when a shooting at his and 42 Dugg’s music video shoot left three people injured, one that was presumably for this song. Roddy eventually revealed that he was not among the injured individuals and the incident eventually resulted in the arrest of rapper OMB Peezy.

Rock out to the new single in the video above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.