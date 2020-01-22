Roddy Ricch Visits The ‘Boom Boom Room’ In His Woozy New Video

Hot on the tail of his second No. 1 for “The Box,” Roddy Ricch follows up with the woozy video for “Boom Boom Room,” from his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The Christian Breslauer-directed video finds Roddy recuperating from a violent car crash in a dimly-lit strip club named for the song itself. As it navigates the Boom Boom Room’s blacklit halls it eventually becomes apparent that everything isn’t what it seems at first glance.

Roddy’s having huge 2020 so far, even before accounting for his chart-topping victory over established stars like Justin Bieber and Drake. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, returned to the top spot last week behind the strong streaming numbers for “The Box,” vaulting Roddy into a rare club of rappers with a No. 1 single on a No. 1 debut album — a list that also includes label mate Cardi B, whose “Bodak Yellow” reached No. 1 just before the release of Invasion Of Privacy.

The Compton rapper is also nominated for three Grammys at this weekend’s show — two for “Racks In The Middle” with the late Nipsey Hussle, and one for “Ballin’,” his solo track from Mustard’s Perfect Ten.

Watch the video for “Boom Boom Room” above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.