Roddy Ricch continued his reign atop the Billboard 200 chart for the second week as his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, returned to the No. 1 spot yet again, topping Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, Travis Scott’s Jackboys EP, and Disney’s Frozen 2 soundtrack.

.@RoddyRicch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' officially returns to No. 1 on the #Billboard200 albums chart for a second week. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

Roddy’s debut previously reached No. 1 in December, incidentally returning to the top of the 200 after social media users criticized Justin Bieber for reposting a fan’s six-slide plea to stream “Yummy” overnight and via VPN to boost its numbers, prompting a counter campaign to support Roddy’s Hot 100 bid, “The Box.” It looks like that counter campaign was at least partially successful so far, giving Roddy enough streams to propel Please Excuse Me…, on which “The Box” is the second song, back to the top of the 200 chart after a month-long slide.

This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200: 1. @RoddyRicch Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial (2nd week at No. 1)

2. @PostMalone Hollywood's Bleeding

3. @Harry_Styles Fine Line

4. #JACKBOYS JACKBOYS

5. @DisneyFrozen 2 Soundtrack — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

Incidentally, tomorrow’s edition of Billboard‘s charts will be the first to include on-demand video streams from YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Tidal, and Vevo. The tallies will only include “officially licensed” streams, so there’s bound to be some margin for error, but it also allows for a more “consumption-based” model that better reflects listeners’ actual habits. The chart formulas were last updated December of 2014 to allow for streams from Spotify, Apple, and Tidal after years of only accounting for pure album sales.

This week's Jan. 18-dated #Billboard200 chart marks the first week the tally includes on-demand video and audio streams from @YouTube, as well as officially licensed video content plays from @AppleMusic, @Spotify, @TIDAL and @Vevo. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

The addition of @YouTube and video streams will also impact all of @Billboard’s other genre album consumption charts, including #TopCountryAlbums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, #TopRockAlbums, #TopLatinAlbums and so forth. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 13, 2020

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.