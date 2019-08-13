Roddy Ricch Reveals The Title Of His Debut Album And Says He Is Working With Drake

Roddy Ricch revealed the title of his upcoming major-label debut and the status of his ongoing collaboration with Drake in an interview with Real 92.3’s Bootleg Kev this weekend at Real Street Fest in Anaheim. The Compton rapper was selected as a 2019 XXL Freshman after the success of his second mixtape, Feed The Streets II, and it looks like he is aiming for even greater heights with his debut.

The album is titled Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, reflecting Roddy’s social withdrawal as he works on his new album. “We’ve been working on it for a little minute,” he says. “Getting the sound together. I just be wanting my fans to like, feel like I’m bringing them something nobody bringing them. Just watching the waves, how everybody drop so fast. I be on some ‘perfecting my craft,’ just making sure the music is all the way there.”

Meanwhile, of the impending possible Drake collaborations, Roddy says he’s “one of the guys. He reached out, and we just been f*ckin’ with each other on text and talking on some real n—a time… It’s there! But you know, it ain’t just one song. We gotta just keep working, that’s all.”

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

