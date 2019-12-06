Roddy Ricch // Philip Cosores
Fans Are Still Guessing The Mystery Feature Left Off Of Roddy Ricch's Newly Released Album

Roddy Ricch dropped his debut studio album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial Friday. While the record received much praise, one song is still the source of confusion for many. Ricch teased fans ahead of his album’s release with a photo of the record’s tracklist. Ricch announced he would drop the album early if people could guess the artist who features on the track “Antisocial.” But his debut record dropped without the song in question.

Ricch posted a handwritten tracklist to Twitter Sunday. “i’ll drop early if y’all guess my last feature,” he wrote. The song in question was positioned seventh on the list. Titled “Antisocial,” the feature was crossed out with the same blue pen. Fans gave their best guess in the thread, but the track never appeared on his album’s final version.

Fans who anxiously awaited the “Antisocial” feature reveal expressed their confusion on Twitter Friday. “Roddy Ricch really didn’t put Antisocial on the album he still got me wondering who that last feature is I’m tight,” one fan wrote.

Some speculated Ricch’s reason for excluding the track was that he didn’t get the feature cleared by his legal teams.

Ricch never confirmed or denied any fan speculations, but he did post a photo with Kendrick Lamar. The picture led to the belief that Lamar was the true mystery guest.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

