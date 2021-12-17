If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Roddy Ricch as an artist, it’s that he’s not one to rush the process in order to release music. It’s been two years since we received a project from the Compton native, with his last effort being his chart-topping debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. Thankfully, the wait for a new project from Roddy is over as he’s back in action with his sophomore album, Live Life Fast. It presents 18 songs and features from some of the industry’s most talented names including Lil Baby who stands beside him on “Moved To Miami.”

The song is a bass-heavy number that sees both rappers speaking about the things in their lives that make them bosses. From their luxury cars to their ability to take care of familiar, Roddy and Lil Baby and relentless with the flexing. In addition to Lil Baby, Live Life Fast also features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Alex Isley, Bibi Bourelly, Fivio Foreign, Future, Gunna, Jamie Foxx, Kodak Black, Takeoff, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Roddy’s collaboration with Lil Baby also arrives after he earned the first diamond single of his career with “The Box.” Back in 2020, the song spent eleven weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in what was one of the more dominating chart performances by a track in recent history.

You can listen to “Moved To Miami” in the video above.

Live Life Fast is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

