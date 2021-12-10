For the better part of a year, Roddy Ricch has left his fans wondering when the Compton rapper would deliver his sophomore album. His debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was met with rave reviews while also spending multiple weeks at No. 1. The project, which boasted features from Gunna, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla Sign, and more, took home multiple awards like Hip-Hop Album Of The Year at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and Album Of The Year at 2020 BET Awards. That’s all in the past now as Roddy gears up to drop album No. 2, Live Life Fast, next week. Ahead of its release, he returns with the album’s intro track.

The track, which features vocals from Ty Dolla Sign, arrives with a video that sees Roddy telling an eerie story of how he was once told that the goal in life “was to have fast money, fast b*tches, and fast cars.” Roddy then dives into the harsh consequences of this lifestyle and what he’s learned from them. As he speaks, Roddy is then accompanied by a woman who joins him in a leather large and seemingly expensive mansion.

Roddy shared the trailer after taking Gunna and Future’s “Too Easy” for a new remix.

You can watch the video for the intro to Live Life Fast above.

Live Life Fast is out 12/17 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.