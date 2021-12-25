As one of the few younger rappers who has been recognized by the Grammys recently, Roddy Ricch has more of a relationship with the Recording Academy than some of his peers. At the 2020 awards, Roddy was nominated for a whopping six nominations, including nods for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. Anyone who has followed the conversation around the Grammys and hip-hop over the years knows that they haven’t always gotten it right in the past.

During an appearance on Kevin Durant’s The ETCs Podcast last week, Roddy told KD that after his 2020 nominations he was “tripping” on the Grammys for snubbing a few of his peers. “Uzi is like, like when I was talking to the Grammy’s ‘y’all ain’t nominate Uzi for [Best Rap Album],’ I was tripping on them,” he remembered. “Even like Lil Baby, y’all ain’t nominate Lil Baby? Like I’m tripping, cause it’s like everybody got their own lane, and it should be spoken about, talked about more because I feel like the n——s now that’s doing shi* like, no disrespect, we really breaking barriers.”

In the year where Roddy received all his nominations, the projects from Uzi and Baby that would’ve been eligible are Lil Baby’s My Turn and Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited release, Eternal Atake, which were both released in 2020 as well. In fact, Baby’s My Turn was the best-selling album of 2020 (!) — even beating out Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

Roddy also told KD that instead of competition, he feels like it’s more of a collaborative vibe within the new cohort. “I feel like it’s more for sure more a collaboration because we run into each other more,” he said. “But I feel like everybody got their own lane, everybody got their thing they do, you know what I’m saying?”

Check out the interview clip below, and the full episode here.