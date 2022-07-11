Rolling Loud Will Livestream Its Upcoming Miami Festival On Twitch

Rolling Loud is returning to its hometown in just 11 days but even if you aren’t in Miami — or just couldn’t get tickets — you’ll be able to keep up with the hijinks on Twitch. Rolling Loud has announced that it will once again live stream the majority of the event and artists will even be able to see the chat so fans at home won’t feel left out. The Miami event is set to be headlined by Future, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar, taking over the Hard Rock Stadium on July 22-24.

Other performers on the lineup include ASAP Ferg, Baby Keem, City Girls, Don Toliver, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Three 6 Mafia, and more. In addition to streaming live, select performances will find their way onto the Rolling Loud YouTube channel, where you can watch past performances from the 2021 New York festival and the 2021 LA festival.

Of course, even with the Miami festival around the corner, Rolling Loud fans have plenty more to look forward to this year. In addition to expanding to Toronto for the first time with UK rapper Dave and Nigerian singer Wizkid, the roaming festival is also plotting its return to New York with locals ASAP Rocky and Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, Future is billed as the third headliner at both festivals along with Miami, which really makes you wonder if he should do LA for consistency or give someone else a chance for variety.