America might be celebrating its birthday in the next few days, but all eyes international eyes are focused on the Netherlands. Rolling Loud Rotterdam, to be more specific. The two-day outdoor music concert is set to take place today (June 30) and tomorrow (July 1). With performances by some of the biggest names in music across the globe — including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and more — keeping track of the performance schedule is important.

So, here are the Rolling Loud Rotterdam set times for 2023.

Notable performances slated for today (June 30) include TiaCorine at 3:45 pm local time (on the Havana Club Stage), JID at 4:15 pm (on the Snipes Stage), Central Cee at 7:30 pm (on the Snipes Stage), Latto at 8:30 pm (on the Havana Club Stage), and Kendrick Lamar at 9:15 pm (on the Snipes Stage).

As for tomorrow (July 1), Lakeyah will perform at 3:30 pm (at Ahoy Arena), Denzel Curry will perform at 5:30 pm (on the Snipes Stage), GloRilla will perform at 6:30 pm (at Ahoy Arena), and Travis Scott will take the Snipes Stage at 9:15 pm.

The next installment of Rolling Loud will take place in Miami, Florida, between July 21 and 23. Find more information here. View the full lineup, stage assignments, and performance times below.

