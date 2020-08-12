Rubi Rose Holds Court In The Extravagant ‘He In His Feelings’ Video

After getting a huge boost in exposure thanks to her appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video last week, emerging star Rubi Rose capitalizes on the extra attention with the video for her latest single “He In His Feelings.”

Strutting through an extravagant garden in a luxurious ensemble that includes a bodysuit, baggy chaps, and a beaded veil, Rubi holds court as attendants watch her perform her verses. Later shots find Rubi inside of a mansion in posing in lingerie and sitting in the back seat of a Rolls Royce as she spits her fierce boasts and dismisses the song’s thirsty subject.

Rubi Rose’s profile has risen considerably over the past several months after her self-released viral hit “Big Mouth” went viral and led to a deal with LA Reid’s HitCo Entertainment. Since then, Rubi has collaborated with another pair of rising stars, NLE Choppa and Yella Beezy, on her Birdman-sampling “Hit Yo Dance,” showed off her self-confidence with “Pretty MF,” and teamed up with fellow burgeoning rapper Day Sulan for the runaway viral hit, “Big.”

The Lexington, Kentucky model-turned-rapper has come a long way since appearing in Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” video in 2016. Now, thanks to Cardi B, she’s in the perfect position to be one of rap’s next big-name stars.

Watch Rubi Rose’s “He In His Feelings” video above.