Run The Jewels’ Aggressive ‘The Ground Below’ Gets A Rambunctious Remix From Royal Blood

English rock duo Royal Blood have teamed up with American rap duo Run The Jewels for a “Royal Jewels” remix of the latter group’s song “The Ground Below.” Originally appearing on RTJ4 and featuring a sample of Gang of Four’s “Ether,” the track somehow gets even more aggressive than ever, bringing chunkier guitars, harder-hitting drums, and vocal work from Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr between El-P and Killer Mike’s bruising bars, replacing the spoken chorus originally performed by the Jewels.

Run The Jewels teased the defiant single’s remix on Twitter a day before its release, ensuring that the hype would be at a high. Since dropping RTJ4, the duo has kept busy with “live” appearances, original tracks, and cross-branded merch, giving the fan-favorite project even longer legs. In October, they performed the album in its entirety for Adult Swim’s “Holy Calamavote” event, while in November, they released their contribution to the long-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, “No Save Point.” They continued their collaboration with the game by launching a line of IPAs celebrating its (eventual) release.

RTJ4 and its song “A Few Words For The Firing Squad,” appear on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2020, Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2020, and Best Songs of 2020 lists.

Listen to the Royal Jewels mix of “The Ground Below” … above.

