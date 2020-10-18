Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim is in large part responsible for the formation of Killer Mike and El-P’s Run The Jewels duo. So it’s only right that the two returned to Adult Swim to serve as the network’s headlining acts for its first live concert. The Holy Calmavote concert special was announced last month in a partnership with Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s with the goal of encouraging viewers to get out and vote in November’s presidential election.

Taking over the network for the concert special, Run The Jewels came out with quite the production for their show. Backed by intricate camera work and lighting and even some special effects to emulate snow, Run The Jewels went big for their concert special where they performed the entirety of Run The Jewels 4. The duo achieved a great show thanks to special guest appearances from Pharrell, Zack De La Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Gangsta Boo, and more. Comedian Eric Andre also served as the official Master Of Ceremonies for the night. The concert also gave viewers opportunities to donate to the ACLU throughout the livestream.

Run The Jewels released Run The Jewels 4 to the surprise of their fans back in June. The album arrived two days earlier than expected, a decision El-P said the duo made in order to help fans deal with the current events of the world. Check out the Holy Calmavote concert special in the video above.