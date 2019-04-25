Dominic Ferris

Ryan Pollie has shed his former Los Angeles Police Department moniker, and now he’s just making music as himself. That’s fitting, because his upcoming self-titled album (out on May 17 via Anti-) is a personal one. He made the record while undergoing chemotherapy, and he previously said that completing it was huge for his morale: “I finished the record while I was sick, and that was a big thing for me, being sick and being able to finish something. It made me feel strong.”

He documented his hospital visits in the video for “Aim Slow,” a beautiful song about the unfortunate side of life. That’s some heavy stuff, but that said, Pollie is a real fun guy. That becomes obvious after a couple minutes of talking with him, which makes Pollie an ideal candidate to answer an assortment of random lighthearted questions. Pollie’s self-titled album is out in May, so to mark the occasion, he talked about his favorite music, his Google search history, and what meal he’d make Kanye West for the new installment of Indie Mixtape 20.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Very Ryan, happy sad, honest, vulnerable.

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

I hope people remember my work years from now! That would be so cool.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I think my favorite memories of being on the road were in the Pacific Northwest, going from Seattle to Portland to Vancouver. the drives were magnificent, and the cities were so cool. Can’t beat house shows filled with all my friends, though. Best shows I’ve ever played.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

It’s hard to pin down a single person that I hear most in my music. I think my new record to me, I hear Chu Kosaka, Jackson Browne, Carole King, and Graham Nash the most in the production/songwriting style. But my friends and family and other musicians have inspired the way I work, the choices I made to complete the record, and my devotion to my art. Brendan Lynch Salamon, Will Fox, Big Air, Brian Rosemyer, Rob Schnapf, Jonathan Rado, Kenny Husband, and Kosta Galanopoulos are all friends that have taught me so much. Bands like Drugdealer, Weyes Blood, and Sam Evian have been freaking me out recently with how dialed they are.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Cafe Brazil.