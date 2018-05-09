Evan Jenkins

“I didn’t want to be jammy acoustic guy anymore,” Ryley Walker previously said about his upcoming album, Deafman Glance. So far, it seems like he’s accomplished his goal based on early singles “Telluride Speed,” “Opposite Middle,” and now, “Spoil The Rest.”

Of the tracks he’s shared so far, this is one the most straightforward, with its more traditional structure and alt.-country-meets-alt.-rock sound flourished by jazzy guitar passages. Walker says this song came along very early on in the album-writing process:

“‘Spoil With The Rest’ was, I think, the first or second tune written for the record in January of 2017. I think it’s a really funny look at trying and failing. I tune the bottom two strings up a full step for this song. I always think I’m gonna break the strings when I play it live. Very fitting.”

He also told Stereogum of the song, “I was really down. I try hard and I f-ck things up a lot. Those words come easy to me, but it’s a fun song — and it’s fun to write about something so self-loathing but [make the song] so cheery.”

Listen to “Spoil With The Rest” above. Walker also has a bunch of tour dates spread throughout the rest of the year, so check those out below.