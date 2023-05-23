ASAP Rocky’s forthcoming album is nearly complete and he decided to preview it for fans. However, some in attendance at his recent private event became too much for the musician and his partner, Rihanna, to handle.

During the event, the crowd grew a little too rowdy for his liking. So, to protect his very pregnant girlfriend’s energy, Rocky shared a few stern words with the audience.

In a video reposted by The Shade Room, the “Same Problems” rapper is heard reprimanding the unruly audience saying, “Y’all n****** act like gentlemen right now, you heard? I got my lady here! Y’all n***** calm that sh*t down man. Don’t be in this section doing all that. Calm that sh*t the f*ck down. Y’all act like gentlemen when y’all are in her presence.”

Rocky has publicly gushed about the Fenty boss, and now with baby number two on the way he’s grown even more protective of her. Just before walking the 2023 Met Gala’s red carpet, in a viral video Rocky can be seen in a brief verbal exchange with a fan as he fought through the crowd to enter the hotel. He later apologized to the person on social media, which they quickly accepted.