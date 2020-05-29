Serving as another step upward for the Brooklyn rapper, Saint JHN had a strong 2019 thanks to his sophomore album, Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs. The project saw him working alongside well-known acts like Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lenny Kravitz, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. However, as of late, Saint JHN’s popularity can be credited to his 2018 debut album, Collection One, as it is the home of slow-burning single, “Roses.” Given added life thanks to a remix by DJ Imanbek, the track has grown to be Saint JHN’s most successful. Celebrating that very success, Saint JHN comes through with a new remix of the track.

Sliding through with Future for the new remix, the two rappers bring new energy to the track as Future contributes ad libs to Saint JHN’s verses as well as the song’s hook before laying a verse of his own. On his verse Future sticks to his usual format, letting off raps about women and jewels. The remix comes after Saint JHN stepped into the top 20 of the Billboard singles chart with “Roses” as well as topping the charts in Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK.

The remix also arrives after Saint JHN joined Marshmello and Southside for their “Been Thru This Before,” which arrived in early April.

To hear the remix of “Roses,” press play above.