Does Beyoncé’s air kisses send Hollywood stars into a frenzy? According to the latest episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the answer is yes. On March 29, Sarah Paulson made the comical confession when she dropped by the late-night staple.

Paulson conveyed her love for the “Levii’s Jeans” singer’s new album, Cowboy Carter. But her admiration for Beyoncé long predates its release. In fact, in 2023, Paulson even attended the Renaissance World Tour. During the performance, Beyoncé blew a kiss at her while suspended above the crowd. However, the only problem is Pedro Pascal (who was nearby) thinks it was actually intended for him. Thus, a friendly feud has been ignited.

“Beyoncé was flying overhead as she does, ’cause she’s God incarnate,” she said. “She blew a kiss in my direction, and I believe it was to me, and Pedro thinks it was to him. He’s the most famous man in the world right now, so he believes everything is happening for him. Can I have one thing?”

Well, there’s only one way to resolve this dilemma. Both Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal need to secure tickets to Beyoncé’s rumored upcoming Cowboy Carter World Tour. Beyoncé can then decide the true winner.

Watch the full interview above.