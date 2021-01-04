Saweetie Previews A Scene From Her ‘Grown-ish’ Acting Debut

Saweetie still has yet to offer fans a release date for her long-awaited debut album Pretty B*tch Music, but has kept fans fed with a steady stream of content including her Icy Life and Icy University YouTube shows. Later this month, though, she’ll make the jump from YouTube to television with her first official acting role on the popular Freeform sitcom Grown-ish. Spun off from the ABC sitcom Black-ish, Grown-ish follows the exploits of eldest Johnson daughter Zooey (portrayed by Yara Shahidi) as she heads off to college.

In Saweetie’s debut role, she’ll play Indigo, one of aspiring stylist Zooey’s celebrity clients alongside Joey Badass, who plays himself. In this scene previewing an interaction between Zooey and Indigo, the client and stylist clash over a music video look, which results in Saweetie giving Shahidi a mischievous look and Shahidi’s character making promises she can’t possibly deliver on — again (just watch the show, you’ll see).

Now in its third season, Grown-ish has provided a popular platform for musicians as well as family-friendly entertainment for young adults. The show’s cast includes R&B duo Chloe X Halle and rapper Diggy Simmons as regulars, Joey Badass in a recurring role playing himself, a soundtrack worthy of such tapped-in shows as Insecure and Power, and even debuted Leikeli47’s “Tic Boom” video.

