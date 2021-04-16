For the past few summers, Saweetie has provided a song for the soundtrack that lives during the year’s warmest months. From “Icy Grl,” “My Type,” and “Tap In,” the Bay Area rapper consistently provides bangers for her fans to turn up to. Hoping to keep up that streak, Saweetie returns with Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, a collection of songs teasing her debut album due this year.

The seven-track effort is led by “Risky” featuring Drakeo The Ruler — a song she previewed for fans a few weeks ago — and its accompanying video. The bright and colorful visual captures the warm and high-spirited aspects of summer as Saweetie and her girls turn up to the bouncy track. Drakeo The Ruler joins the fun with a straightforward verse that flexes his rap status and lays down the law for any of his opponents who may be listening.

Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 also presents contributions from Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Los, and Lourdiz as fans await Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. The effort also arrives after Saweetie teamed up with Gwen Stefani for “Slow Cap (Remix).”

You can watch the “Risky” video above.

Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

