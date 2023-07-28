Birthdays are a glorious occasion, but no one celebrates the anniversary of their birth quite like Saweetie. This year, the rapper headed to Las Vegas to enjoy Usher’s My Way residency up close and personal but avoiding Kekegate. However, the Icy Girl’s festivities are far from over. On her new single, “Birthday,” the musician teamed up with upcoming tour mates Tyga and YG for one more blowout extravaganza.

Saweetie can have her cake or, apparently, be one too. In the visual, the musician dripped with jewels embodied the purpose of a birthday candle. Not only is she every guy’s wish (but only her rumored boo YG can have), but Saweetie is a bright flame you can’t take your eyes off. On her special day, the musician is a spoiled brat and doesn’t mind showing it, as she rapped, “It’s my birthday b*tch these my birthday rules / I aint spendin nothing all the drinks on you / I hope that aint your n**** cause he tryna get loose / See me coming through and a b*tch better move.”

For the month of July, it’s Saweetie’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Watch the video for “Birthday” above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.