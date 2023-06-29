Sexyy Red Will Join Fat Joe And Lil Baby On The Days Of Summer Cruise Fest

The Days Of Summer Cruise Festival has added another rising star to its upcoming slate. Sexyy Red will board the Norwegian Sky cruise ship in Miami along with previously announced headliners Future and Lil Baby and fellow new addition Fat Joe. In addition to her performance duties, she’s also signed on to help out at one of the other activities: a mental health workshop hosted by the founders of SoMypolar, a nonprofit organization that services the mental health community.

The workshop is scheduled for July 4th, with the cruise itself running from July 2nd to July 5th, sailing through Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay. The festival debuted in 2019 with Cardi B, City Girls, Dej Loaf, and Post Malone. There are still a few cabins left and way more activities on the itinerary, including a beach party on a private island, a pajama party, an all-white party, a hip-hop comedy show, and a hip-hop workout class. You can find more info here.

Just added! Sexyy Red will be performing live at Days of Summer Cruise! pic.twitter.com/SFQRbca6cD — Days of Summer Cruise Fest (@DOSCruiseFest) May 25, 2023

Sexyy Red’s addition to the cruise is just one more example of how quickly her star has risen this year after her breakout singles “Born By The River” and “Pound Town” took the internet by storm. In just a few short months, the St. Louis star has received a co-sign from Nicki Minaj, stole the show at the BET Awards, and irritated conservatives — all signs that she’s doing something right.