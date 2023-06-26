The 2023 BET Awards highlighted a number of rap’s new it-girls, from Doechii and GloRilla to Ice Spice and Latto, but there was one who missed the cutoff to receive recognition. That didn’t stop her from creating her own opportunity, though.

Sexyy Red, who blew up late last year with her raunchy singles “Born By The River” and “Pound Town,” wasn’t booked to perform at the BET Awards, so she gave her own impromptu performance of the latter in the crowd when it played over the PA. The fans in her section seemed pretty amped up to see her stand up and begin rapping along, encouraging her with calls of “Aye!” One woman even stood up with Red and started twerking on her. Check it out below.

Sexyy Red giving a “Pound Town” performance in the audience at the #BETAwards @SexyyRed314_ pic.twitter.com/4ie3vSUCxH — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 26, 2023

The BET Awards were plenty eventful outside of the performances as well. While the focus of the evening was rightly on the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and a lifetime achievement award for Busta Rhymes, there were enough extracurriculars to keep fans buzzing even after the show ended. JT and Lil Uzi Vert got into some kind of altercation, leading to JT throwing her phone at Uzi. Meanwhile, Latto was so psyched at winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, she ran onto the stage missing a shoe.