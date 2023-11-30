Two weeks ago, Sexyy Red teased a forthcoming deluxe version of her Hood Hottest Princess album, which initially dropped in June. She posted an Instagram video showing the presumed deluxe album cover soundtracked by her rapping, “F*ck my baby dad.” (The St. Louis-bred rapper is pregnant.)

Luckily, we don’t have to wait much longer to get the full Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). In fact, that is a gross understatement. The album drops in less than 12 hours — at midnight, December 1.

Sexyy Red shared the tracklist on Instagram, which includes the aforementioned “Booty Meat (F My Baby Dad),” “Ghetto Princess” featuring Chief Keef, “Perfect Match” featuring 42 Dugg and G Herbo, “I Might” featuring Summer Walker, and “Hood Rats” featuring Sukihana.

Sexyy Red just wrapped her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which spanned from October 16 to Wednesday night, November 29, at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California.

Most recently, Sexyy Red released the video for “Free My N***a.” At the beginning, Sexyy Red says to her pregnant belly, “Say ‘Free My Daddy,'” and we hear a manufactured baby’s voice say, “Free dada.” After that, Sexyy Red — in red lingerie — leads a protest to the gates of a prison and visits with her lover inside.

Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) is out on 12/1 via Open Shift.