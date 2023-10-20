After months of teasing their long-awaited collaboration, Drake and Nicki Minaj’s unreleased track did not make For All The Dogs. However, the Queen Radio host’s new freestyle track, “All The Barbz,” is the ultimate response for the notable album cameo snub. On the record, Minaj reclaimed her Young Money Record comrade’s “All The Parties” to hold fans over before the release of her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

She kept Drake and Chief Keef’s contributions to demonstrate how sorely her bars were missed in the body of work. For Minaj’s verse, she took a moment to address the subtle jabs she sent seemingly and received during the 2023 VMAs (where she served as a host and featured performer).

“VMAs was a family reunion / First time in a while I seen all of my sons / Keep it a hundred, keep it in a trust / If I lose ninety-nine, I still keep it a buck / I don’t hear you hoes / I make the movies, I give you bitches cameos / Here we go, he tryna make honey nut like Cheerios,” spit Minaj seeming to refer to foes Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto some would include Doja Cat in the mix as well.

That would seem to be supported by another fairly topical line: “I get these b*tches scramblin’ when I throw the bait / One sub kill five b*tches, OceanGate.”

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s “For All The Barbz” above.

Pink Friday 2 is due on 11/17 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

