In 2023, Shallipopi and Odumodublvck emerged as two new and promising artists in afrobeats thanks to projects they released to close the year. Shallipopi dropped his Presidio La Pluto project in November, a month after Odumodublvck released his project Eziokwu. would go on to update that project with the Eziokwu (Uncut) edition that dropped in December. If you’re a fan of either, or both artists, we have good news for you: They’re going on tour together!

BREAKING 🚨: Shallipopi and Odumodublvck are going on a joint US tour together. The duo have announced their co-headline ‘Nigeria’s Most Wanted Tour 2024’, the first-ever joint tour in Afrobeats history. Produced by Live Nation, the 9-city tour kicks off on April 27 at Uptown… pic.twitter.com/4pkBCB1ffv — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) March 5, 2024

Today, in collaboration with Live Nation, Shallipopi and Odumodublvck announced the Nigeria’s Most Wanted Tour. The run of shows will bring both artists to North America for a total of nine dates with the tour kicking off in Minneapolis on April 27 and running for a month before concluding on May 27 in Dallas. Tickets for the Nigeria’s Most Wanted Tour go on sale via Live Nation on March 8 at 10 am local time.

Shallipopi’s Presidio La Pluto delivered highlights like “Cast” and “Thing On Things” across the 13-track effect that features Odumodublvck, Zerrydl, Tekno, and Focalistic. Odumodublvck’s Eziokwu, on the other hand, features 14 songs and appearances from Amaarae, Blaqbonez, Bloody Civilian, Wale, Fireboy DML, Reeplay, Teeze, PschyoYP, Cruel Santino, Bella Shmurda, and ECko Miles. The Eziokwu (Uncut) edition added seven more songs and additional features from Decosuave, Anit World Gangsters, Reeplay, Duncan Mighty, Boj, Nasty C, Mizzle, Teni, Masicka, and Black Sherif to the project.

You can view the dates for the Nigeria’s Most Wanted Tour below.

04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

04/28 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/02 — New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/08 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore

05/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/24 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

05/27 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Odumodublvck’s Eziokwu (Uncut) is out now via Native Records/Def Jam Recordings. Find out more information here.

Shallipopi’s Presidio La Pluto is out now via Plutomania Records /Dapper Music & Entertainment. Find out more information here.