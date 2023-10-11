Arin Ray — “Wait So Long” We’re a little over a year removed from Arin Ray’s second album Hello Poison and he’s already revealed plans to return with a new project. The Cincinnati-born singer will release Phases 3 later this month, and to kick off the EP’s rollout, he checks in with “Wait So Long.” Produced by the legendary Tricky Stewart, Ray’s new record taps into the frustration over a lover’s hesitation to declare their love. Majid Jordan — “Hands Tied” Majid Jordan confirmed that their fourth album would be titled Good People with the release of their latest single, “Hands Tied.” The track follows “Waiting For You” with Naomi Sharon as both tracks help to detail the origin story that lives on Good People, as the album is a reminder of who the duo is, where they came from, and how far they’ve gone.

Vedo — 7 After dropping Mood Swings at the top of the year, Vedo is concluding his 2023 year with another album, this one titled 7. The project is nearly a feature-less effort from the Michigan singer as he calls on Lecare for an appearance on “I Need You.” “7 represents completion,” Vedo said of the album. “It represents those who seek to understand the deeper meaning of life. It’s a lucky number and represents many other things as well. Although I’m far from being done, after creating 7 The Album I now have a sense of fullness.” Bnxn — Sincerely, Benson Just a year after releasing Bad Since ’97, Nigerian afrobeats star Bnxn returns with what feels like his proper debut with Sincerely, Benson. Fifteen songs and features from Headie One, Seyi Vibez, Kizz Daniel, Taves, 2Baba, and Popcaan make up the project which he said is a letter to his fans and the close people in his life who deserve to learn about the true person that is Bnxn. You can also check out our interview with Bnxn here.

Odumodublvck — Ezeiokwu Staying in the afrobeats world, we shift our attentio Odumodublvck resides to highlight his debut project Ezeiokwu which translates to The Truth. Through 14 songs, Odumodublvck recruits help from BlaqBonez, Wale, Fireboy DML, Bloody Civilian, Bella Shmura, and more for a project that’s honest, raw, and filled with records that he’s labeled as “okporoko rhythms.” Mr Eazi — “Fefe Ne Fefe” With his official debut album The Evil Genius set to drop at the end of the month, Mr Eazi offers another single from the project with “Fefe Ne Fefe.” The new track, whose title translates to “beauty is beautiful,” sports a highlife rhythm, smooth saxophone, and pal-wine guitar sound that perfectly encapsulates the beachside life of West Africa.

RealestK — “It’s You” Feat. BIA Toronto singer RealestK has been hard at work for quite a while now, and his efforts are about to be seen once again with the release of his upcoming mixtape Real World. Following his “Better” and “Stranger” singles, RealestK checks back in with “It’s You” alongside BIA who provides are strong verse to pair with RealestK’s smooth vocals over the minimalistic production. Raiche — “Late Show” It appears that Massachsetts-born singer Raiche may have a new project on the horizon. She returns with “Late Show,” her second single of the year following “Big Daddy.” Raiche’s newest release flaunts a booming bass as she dismisses an old lover who fumbled their opportunity with her and is now back with hopes of receiving a second chance.

Titose — “Infinity” Feat. Moliy Next month, Botswana singer Titose will release her second project All Things Considered. It holds eight songs and one feature from singer Moliy which you can now hear through their new single “Infinity.” The track joins “I’ll Never” as singles from the project which follows 2021’s Was It Something I Said?. Carrtoons — Saturday Night New York multi-instrumentalist and producer Carrtoons arrives with his latest body of work, Saturday Night. It’s his first project since 2022’s Homegrown and it’s a delicate and tasteful release that supplies collaborations with the likes of Topaz Jones, Jay Prince, Joanna Teters, Reuben James, and more.