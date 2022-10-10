Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts are still drawing attention and reactions from fans and famous people alike — which, when you think about it, was probably the point all along. While many celebrities spoke out against the shirts’ messaging, others seemed baffled by the backlash against them, including Sharon Osbourne, who told TMZ, “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture. Everybody matters, don’t they?… I don’t know what his point is.”

And while she didn’t totally seem to understand why the statement is so offensive — despite many, many easily accessible breakdowns such as this one (although to be fair, it doesn’t seem she even knew what the TMZ reporter was on about and that reporter did a piss-poor job of explaining it) — she did agree with Kanye that the Black Lives Matter organization that cropped up in the wake of highly publicized murders of Black Americans (especially by police) was “a scam.” “We gave $900,000 to that and I’d like my money back. Wish he could have said that before.” However, she did have a suggestion for anyone who doesn’t like Kanye’s antics: “Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music. Leave the guy alone… If you don’t like him, do that.”

Her advice is pretty funny, considering that’s effectively what the so-called “cancel culture” she decries during the interview is even about, but also apt. At this point, the only way to stop Kanye is to stop giving Kanye what he wants: attention. And before any smart alecks chime in; the day people stop clicking every single post about him to leave snarky comments is the day most outlets stop writing about him. In the meantime, he’ll remain a topic of discussion even as his new buddies at Fox Nex deplore his latest malapropism.