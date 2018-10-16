Getty Image

It’s been nearly five years since Sharon Van Etten dropped her incredible album Are We There. She tided us over a bit in the meantime with (It Was) Because I Was In Love, a remastered, remixed, and expanded edition of her 2009 self-titled debut, but next year, finally, the singer-songwriter will pull the curtain on a new full-length project of new material titled Remind Me Tomorrow.

To help promote that project, today, Van Etten announced a slew of new tour dates that should keep her on the road until the middle of next year at least. Her latest run is set to kick off on February 6, in Washington DC, wind its way across the east coast before hitting the midwest and pushing out to the west coast. After that, she’ll take off for a run throughout Europe.

Sharon Van Etten’s new album Remind Me Tomorrow drops on January 19 via Jagjaguwar. Check out the full list of dates for her upcoming tour below, and check her official website for full ticket information.

02/06 -– Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/07 -– Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/08 –- Boston, MA @ Royale

02/09 -– New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre $

02/11 -– Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/13 -– Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

02/14 -– Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/16 -– Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/18 -– Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02/19 -– Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

02/21 -– Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

02/22 –- Vancouver, BC – Imperial

02/23 -– Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/26 -– San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/28 -– San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

03/01 -– Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel