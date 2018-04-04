Courtesy of Shinola

Detroit is one of the most important and influential music cities in the world, but it definitely doesn’t always get its due. That’s something the locally-based company, Shinola, is trying to help change. Shinola was founded in Detroit back in 2011 as part of a larger effort to rebuild the city’s economy, which was decimated by the decline of the American auto industry and other manufacturing companies leaving the area.

Shinola’s decision to base their operations in Detroit brought a small force of assembly jobs to the Michigan area, and now they’re mobilizing that force to move into American-made music tech. Starting off with an emphasis on watches, bicycles, and leather, the company recently forayed into the music space by expanding into headphone and turntable production, all still assembled in their own Michigan-based factory.

CEO Tom Lewan said he feels the transition is natural, obvious even, given their deep connection to such a historically musical city.

“In Detroit there’s such a natural connection between Shinola and the current state of music in our city,” Lewand told me over the phone. “The connection for us is clear. Shinola was born in Detroit in 2011 and our first store opened here in 2013. This city not only has a rich heritage of music, but it’s got a rich tapestry of music across the spectrum, whether that’s techno and rap, R&B, or even Motown and the blues of John Lee Hooker.”

Sound and substance. #Shinola #ShinolaAudio A post shared by Shinola (@shinola) on Mar 28, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

“There’s obviously the explosion of rock and roll, with people like Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Iggy Pop are Detroiters, people who are music icons,” Lewand continued. “You can go on and on. “Whether we’re doing final testing and assembly with the headphones or building the entire watch movement, we’re trying to do as much here in Detroit as we can to create some world-class manufacturing jobs in this city, and eventually, around the country.”

Crisp and clean-cut, the Shinola design affirms a classic, almost rugged look over anything trendy. While the price point is steep at $350 for on-ear and $450 for over-ear, their sets are a markedly different aesthetic than most of the other options on the market. For instance, it’s a far cry from the sleek plastic of a pair of Beats By Dre.

But the selling point for most people willing to shell out that much on a lifestyle item is the emphasis Shinola places on their made in America ethos — which Lewand is quick to note is focused on assembly, not the production of all parts.