Whether you call them “friends with benefits,” “cut buddies,” or “bum chums” — thanks, Google — SiR has the perfect ballad to celebrate no-strings-attached sex partners in “That’s Why I Love You,” his latest single from his sophomore album, Chasing Summer. Joined by Sabrina Claudio, who plays the seductive counterpart to his straightforward but coy crooning, SiR sings the praises of a paramour with whom his arrangement is mutually beneficial, but not very emotional.

The video, directed by Daniel Russell, finds the Inglewood singer smoking out with a series of lady loves in a swanky hotel room. Another scene, shot from overhead, sees SiR lounging on a satin sheet surrounded by lingerie-clad models. In Sabrina’s solo shots, the Miami-born singer rests on a bed of nails, before joining SiR for a sensuous scene overlooking the view from hotel room’s floor-to-ceiling windows. While the lyrics ponder a relationship outside of meaningless sex, with SiR wondering “Doesn’t it feel like this could be real life?” and Sabrina echoing “Couldn’t you picture us givin’ into love?” ultimately, they resolve to keep those secrets unspoken on the chorus, which defines the question posed by the title: “You never wanted nothin’ from me / I just f*ck you and leave.”

“That’s Why I Love You” is the second single from Chasing Summer after the Kendrick Lamar-featuring “Hair Down.” Chasing Summer also features Lil Wayne on “Lucy’s Love” and is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records. You can get it here.