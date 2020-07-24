Cole Bennett has directed some truly wild videos in his time as hip-hop’s go-to shooter for up-and-coming rappers, but his latest for Ski Mask The Slump God’s comeback single “Burn The Hoods” might be his most unhinged.

Rather than flex his jewelry, cars, clothes, house, and female companions, Ski Mask opts for a more political statement in “Burn The Hoods.” That makes sense, because look around. But Ski Mask, being Ski Mask, takes his politicization to the most radical extreme, ideating a crew of “Kluxbusters” (Ghostbusters, but for the Ku Klux Klan) and goes hunting for white supremacist scalps like Brad Pitt in Inglorious Basterds. Does this make Cole Bennett the Quentin Tarantino of rap music videos? Who knows, but I enjoyed this probably way more than I should have.

Ski Mask the Slump God’s had a relatively quiet couple of years since dropping his debut studio album Stokelely in 2018. However, it appears he hasn’t lost any of his hyperactive swagger since then; pairing it with this newfound political edge makes his comeback even more potent. While there’s no doubt he’ll be back to rapping about his usual comedic topics, for now, he may be capturing the surreal, semi-militant zeitgeist better than anyone else.

Watch Ski Mask The Slump God’s “Burn The Hoods” video above