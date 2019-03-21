All the way back in 2013, Sky Ferreira released her debut album, Night Time, My Time. It was one of the year’s best-received albums, and since then, fans have been wondering when her next record would come. There haven’t been any concrete answers for a long time, but it looks like it may finally be close: Ferreira took to Instagram this afternoon and shared the art for what is presumably a new release, titled “Downhill Lullaby.” She captioned the post with what appears to be a release date: “03/27/19,” meaning that something new could finally be coming out in just a few days.

Her sophomore album has been delayed multiple times: In December of 2017, she said she would be releasing new music that winter, and wrote, “Here’s one of the several reasons why I can’t wait to put something out: Certain people will be forced to come up with their own identity and artistic vision. The only reason I can’t put a ton of new music all at once is because I’m ill and have been for a while. I have to get completely better so I can tour and actually promote it. I was misdiagnosed for a long time and I’m now just starting to actually recover. I am still putting out new music very soon though and have been working on it the entire time.”

More recently, she described issues she was having with her label, writing, “Having insane obstacles with my record label doesn’t make make me a loser.I still managed to make this album & every aspect of it happen by MYSELF. I have been completely iced out & frauds tried to make my life as miserable as possible,in order to make sure it wouldn’t happen. I had to fight equally as hard for my first album & I also paid for all of it from modeling. I’m not a product of someone else.I don’t have a team of people to protect me or tell me what to do. Sadly,I would be treated with more respect if I was.Keep your sexist sh*t to yourself.”