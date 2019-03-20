Sky Ferreira Teased New Music In A Series Of Instagram Posts

Getty Image

A few weeks back, enigmatic pop singer Sky Ferreira revealed that she would release new music this month. March isn’t over yet, but Ferreira did share some new songs — well, parts of songs, and then immediately deleted them.

Ferreira posted a handful of teasers for new songs on her Instagram stories on Tuesday afternoon. She deleted them pretty promptly, but if the devil works hard, pop stans work harder. A Brazilian fan account caught all the snippets of songs before Ferreira removed them.

🚨 | Através do instagram stories, Sky Ferreira revela trecho finalizado de "Bittersweet Devotion", ela já havia mostrado demos da música meses atrás. pic.twitter.com/AtxFsu1KIY — Sky Ferreira Brasil (@SkyFBrazil) March 19, 2019

Trecho de mais uma música inédita publicado por Sky em seu instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/1lVWR04Wzl — Sky Ferreira Brasil (@SkyFBrazil) March 19, 2019

Mais um trecho de música inédita publicado por Sky Ferreira. pic.twitter.com/ZYRVGSqHA5 — Sky Ferreira Brasil (@SkyFBrazil) March 19, 2019

E pra finalizar, Sky publicou trecho de mais uma música nova prometendo que será lançada em breve! Animados? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/xw4JpoBTIS — Sky Ferreira Brasil (@SkyFBrazil) March 19, 2019

It’s hard to make any assessments of music based on hearing only five seconds of it, but even these short teasers sound great. Ferreira’s last album, 2013’s Night Time, My Time, was met with critical acclaim, and her follow-up has been highly anticipated for going on six years now. It’s not that Ferreira has held off on recording the album, either — she says she has faced “insane obstacles” from her label, and her efforts to make music on her own terms have caused the delayed timeline.

The snippets of new music are a great sign, though. With a slot on Lollapalooza’s lineup this summer, Ferreira has big things on the horizon. The five-second clips are intriguing, and something tells me it won’t be long until we hear the full versions.

Listen to the snippets of unreleased songs above.