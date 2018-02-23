The other day, I shared a set of ours from 1995. Which surprisingly engendered a lot of interest, and it got me thinking why not share our pool of PROPOSED songs (meaning the list we'll use to build The Shiny and Oh So Bright set, so these aren't in any particular order). And since we are a bit aways from going into rehearsals, and I'm sure we've missed a favorite or two, tag me @williampcorgan @jamesihaofficial @chamberdrums and @jjjschroeder as well as @smashingpumpkins or #smashingpumpkins and most importantly #SP2018 with a screen cap of what you'd like to hear. But remember, the goal is to build an epic set! So choose wisely
The Smashing Pumpkins Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour is coming quickly, and Billy (William?) Corgan has been very vocal about the ongoing production developments on Instagram. To date, he has posted the tracklist for the new Pumpkins album, as well as an old setlist from 1995 that was to serve as something of an example for what fans can expect on this upcoming tour.
Now, Corgan has continued the sharing spree with an image of a proposed setlist for the Shiny And Oh So Bright tour. As promised, many of the track will be “celebrating songs from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina/The Machines Of God.” In addition, some interesting covers have also been thrown into the mix, including songs the Pumpkins have previously taken on, like Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” alongside new takes on Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and (perhaps most interestingly) Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Check out the full list above.
Corgan is also soliciting requests for songs they missed that fans think should add to the rotation. He captioned the post:
Personally, I’d love to see the Pumpkins try to recreate the insanity that is “X.Y.U.” in 2018.
Why so much info about this bland and irrelevant band? Is Nickelback not touring right now or something?
Why did you click the link and proceed to scroll through the article to the bottom and comment?
Enh, I dunno, I’m with him on this one. This is a lot of coverage for Smashing Pumpkins.
They used to be one of the biggest bands on the planet. Some may find this newsworthy, others will scroll past. Then there’s you.
Didn’t you scroll down to comment “Countdown to mediocrity” something like 5 Smashing Pumpkins articles ago?
…Wait, is this all meta? Are the articles themselves now the countdown? Mind. Blown.
this is not a proper reunion show. more importantly the pumpkins (billy) has been on tour with these same songs for the past 20 years. nothing has or will change. this is a cash grab. pure and simple. and he’s terrible live. seen them in 94 and a few times this century… it’s just… not good. stick to the records. move on.
I saw them live about 6-7 years ago and they closed the show with “In the Summertime” by Mungo Jerry on kazoos. I am not lying either.
The cover songs listed have all been played on various tours except Stairway (as far as I know). They usually did Whole Lotta Love or Immigrant song from Zeppelin.
Engendered a lot of interest? How about “sparked”? I’m seeing a lot of seating charts with massive blocks still available. Is it because D’arcy wasn’t included? With the Pixies it was because Kim decided not to continue. With these guys it’s because Billy didn’t invite her. Of course, it could be other things, like Billy’s support for the Fat Orange €unt. Or his belief in shapeshifters. Or that his band isn’t the Pixies.