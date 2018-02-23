The Smashing Pumpkins Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour is coming quickly, and Billy (William?) Corgan has been very vocal about the ongoing production developments on Instagram. To date, he has posted the tracklist for the new Pumpkins album, as well as an old setlist from 1995 that was to serve as something of an example for what fans can expect on this upcoming tour.

Now, Corgan has continued the sharing spree with an image of a proposed setlist for the Shiny And Oh So Bright tour. As promised, many of the track will be “celebrating songs from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina/The Machines Of God.” In addition, some interesting covers have also been thrown into the mix, including songs the Pumpkins have previously taken on, like Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” alongside new takes on Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and (perhaps most interestingly) Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Check out the full list above.

Corgan is also soliciting requests for songs they missed that fans think should add to the rotation. He captioned the post:

The other day, I shared a set of ours from 1995. Which surprisingly engendered a lot of interest, and it got me thinking why not share our pool of PROPOSED songs (meaning the list we’ll use to build The Shiny and Oh So Bright set, so these aren’t in any particular order). And since we are a bit aways from going into rehearsals, and I’m sure we’ve missed a favorite or two, tag me @williampcorgan @jamesihaofficial @chamberdrums and @jjjschroeder as well as @smashingpumpkins or #smashingpumpkins and most importantly #SP2018 with a screen cap of what you’d like to hear. But remember, the goal is to build an epic set! So choose wisely.

Personally, I’d love to see the Pumpkins try to recreate the insanity that is “X.Y.U.” in 2018.