The Smashing Pumpkins Return With The Ferocious ‘Solara’

The road to new music by The Smashing Pumpkins has not been smooth. But would we have it any other way? The Chicago band’s 30 years of existence has been paved with roadblocks and sharp turns, breakups and firings, its turbulence part of what has birthed some of the best rock music to come out of the ’90s. And while the rumors of an original lineup reunion have been circulating for years, 2018 is the year that something close to it is finally happening, with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlain, and James Iha getting back together for the first time in 18 years. Bassist for those glory years, D’arcy Wretzky, will notably not participate in the reformation, to the ire of some SP purists.

Though the marquee portion of this Smashing Pumpkins reunion is an extensive tour set to begin in Arizona on July 12, the band has also been teasing new music. Today, for the first time in 18 years, that new music from this core original three is available to listen to. “Solara” is muscular and full of rage, with cutting guitars and vocals from Corgan that shoot like daggers. If the goal was to find a sound that would fit comfortably on a tour where the band is promising to only play music from their creative peak of the ’90s and early-aughts, then “Solara” is a solid success.

Listen to The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Solara” above and look for the band on tour this summer.