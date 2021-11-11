Following up on a busy year for the prolific rapper, Smino returns with an introspective single. Dropping his effortlessly smooth track “I Deserve,” the rapper continues to keep his fans waiting for his third studio album, which he’s been teasing for a while but has yet to release.

“I Deserve” sees Smino flexing his flow over a polished piano beat. Armed with his song-song lyrical delivery and clever verses, Smino raps lines about counting his blessings and reminding himself that he really does deserve all the good things that come to him. Throughout the song, Smino sneaks in an ode to a friend who passed last August, as well as a clever reference to Omarion’s 2006 hit track “Ice Box.”

Prior to releasing “I Deserve,” Smino collaborated with a few other artists this year. His surprise quarantine project She Already Decided boasted guest features by the likes of T-Pain and Sevyn Streeter. Before that, Smino teamed up with Chance The Rapper and MadeInTYO for “BET Uncut.” He was also tapped by Thundercat to offer a remix of the hit track “Dragonball Durag” with Guapdad 4000.

Listen to Smino’s “I Deserve” above.

