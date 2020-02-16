Smino Told Fans His Third Album Is ‘Done’ And Being Mixed By Derek Ali

Despite not dropping an album in 2019, Smino had quite the year thanks in large part to a number of solid guest appearances on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Highlight features from Smino could be found alongside acts like Cousin Stizz, Chance The Rapper, and Pivot Gang, all the while Smino was, indeed, hard at work on his next album.

On Saturday, he finally gave fans an update on the progress of a Noir follow-up. Responding to a fan who asked him to “tell us something about the album,” Smino replied with a short and simple response: “14 songs . @MixedByAli.”

In tagging the TDE-housed engineer MixedByAli, one can assume the album has officially entered the mixing stage. MixedByAli has been responsible for a number of great albums in the past year, including Schoolboy Q’s Crash Talk, Boogie’s Everything’s For Sale and Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

Been locked away finishin dis album like dis … but I’m DONE now! so Im damn near back outside… hol on . pic.twitter.com/KcfxOzUSbB — Smi (@smino) February 12, 2020

Just a few days before this interaction with a fan on Twitter, Smino officially revealed that his third album was done allowing him to “damn near be back outside.” On another note, maybe Smino, Noname, and Saba will grant fans with their Ghetto Sage joint album after Smino’s album arrives.